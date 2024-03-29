Home caught fire in downtown Penticton early Friday morning, sending two to hospital

UPDATE: 12:55 p.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation following the early morning house fire on Penticton's Rigsby Street.

Penticton Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Robb Trupp says crews responded to the home at 342 Rigsby Street just after 2 a.m., but when they arrived the house was "significantly involved with fire."

"Crews committed to a defensive attack due to the fire involvement," Trupp said. "An excellent effort by on-scene personnel."

Two of the residents of the home were treated at Penticton Regional Hospital for smoke inhalation, and crews returned to the station by 7 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

UPDATE: 8:45 a.m.

The overnight fire in Penticton occurred at a home at 342 Rigsby Street, according to a neighbour.

The person says they were woken up by the sound of firefighters at about 2:20 a.m. to find large flames and smoke coming from the neighbouring home.

Fire crews appeared to be concentrating their efforts at the rear of the home.

The neighbour says she believes all the residents of the home made it out safely, but some animals may have not.

Fire crews are still on scene Friday morning. The neighbour says the home appears to be significantly damaged.

While early reports indicated the fire was at one of the condo buildings on Rigsby, it was actually a single-family home that burned.

Photo: Contributed The aftermath of Friday morning's fire at 342 Rigsby Street.

ORIGINAL: 6:35 a.m.

A building went up in flames in downtown Penticton in the early morning hours of Friday.

The fire was first reported just before 3 a.m. on Penticton's Rigsby Street, with initial reports indicating an apartment building was involved.

It's not clear what building caught fire on the downtown street, but blurry photos from the scene appear to show heavy smoke and flames.

Castanet will have more information as it becomes available.