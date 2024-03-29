Building caught fire in downtown Penticton early Friday morning

Photo: Contributed A building burns on Penticton's Rigby Streett Friday morning.

A building went up in flames in downtown Penticton in the early morning hours of Friday.

The fire was first reported just before 3 a.m. on Penticton's Rigsby Street, with initial reports indicating an apartment building was involved.

It's not clear what building caught fire on the downtown street, but blurry photos from the scene appear to show heavy smoke and flames.

Castanet will have more information as it becomes available.