Summerland museum shares a look back at a local Easter Sunday 92 years ago

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society travelled back to Easter Sunday nearly a century ago with a look at a local couple dressed for the special celebration.

The photo they shared from 1932 is of Louis (Lou) Smith and his wife Isabel Smith (nee Dickinson) in their Easter Sunday best.

"We love how stylish the couple are. Isabel's dropped waist dress and pumps are exquisite, and it appears that Lou's shirt and tie match Isobel's dress. The pair had only been married for a little over two months when the photo was taken, so they were clearly still in the honeymoon period of their marriage," the museum wrote in their post.

Lou, who was born in England and moved to Canada with his two brothers, originally planned to head back across the pond, promising their father they would return after five years.

However, after working all across Canada and eventually arriving in Summerland in October 1928, Lou found he had so much work in Summerland as a painter and decorator that he never left.

According to the museum, Lou operated his own painting and decorating business from 1928 until 1947. After that, he changed careers and bought the Chevron Garage on Rosedale Ave, opposite the school.

"Lou and Isabel lived on-site, raising six children there. The Smiths retired in 1956, but retirement didn't last long as they returned to the working world in 1963, building the Five Corners Service Station on the corner of Highway 97 and Rosedale. Coincidently, the garage opened on 28th March 1964 - exactly 60 years to the day. The couple didn't fully retire until 1975," the museum added.

The couple also took an active role in community affairs, with Lou being heavily involved with the Elks Lodge, serving as a municipal counsellor, and was largely responsible for building the Summerland Yacht Club.

"Happy Easter to everyone from all of us at SMAS. May we all look as dapper as Louis and Isabel."

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.