Historic Penticton Flying Club working to grow members and interest in flying for youth

Casey Richardson

Every Thursday morning, a group of avid pilots and aviation lovers gather in the old Penticton airport terminal for coffee and conversation.

The Penticton Flying Club COPA #50 have been around for almost 70 years as a nonprofit, social flying group. According to the club’s website, while earlier records show that the club was founded in 1944, a write up in the 1972 Peach Festival Air Show said that the club as formed in 1955.

President Dave Fish said many years ago, the club took over the old airport terminal building and expanded it to double the size, which they have today as their clubhouse.

The club is not a flying training facility, but rather a hangout for regional recreational pilots interested in promoting and supporting general aviation, while also sponsoring educational and social events.

When they host coffee every week, members and fellow pilots from around the valley will fly in to join, landing their tail-draggers and two-seaters before parking in their hanger.

“With our regular Thursday morning coffees, it's just something that people can do. And in fact, it's not only social, we do exchange a lot of very useful information,” Fish said.

“Local knowledge is always worth a lot. So if somebody has been somewhere that you’re planning to go, this is the kind of place where you'd get together and say, ‘Oh, you were in Nelson last week, what can you tell me about it?’”

The hope is to foster interest in flying with younger ago groups.

“Our main mission is promoting aviation and we have one member who flies the club plane, and she does introductory flights for the cadet pilots,” Fish said.

“That's what it's all about. We want to get more pilots, more kids interested in flying,” club secretary Kim Williams added.

“And if you start them young, then they can end up being your commercial airline pilots or your helicopter pilots or whatever. So it's a huge industry, not just pilots, there's mechanics and all kinds of things involved.”

To help new pilots get a chance to take to the skies, the club owns, operates and maintains a 1971 Cessna 172L with the registration C-GBFB.

“The idea of that is that people can buy in and share the costs of the maintenance and the insurance and all that. And it makes it much cheaper to fly,” Fish said. “The minimum qualification to fly the aircraft is a private pilot's license, which they'd have to do at another school, but then they can build experience.”

Williams shared that when she moved up to the Okanagan Valley from the coast, she was working on getting her private pilot's license and joined the club right away.

“The school I was with is just right across the field here. So it was real handy and then when they told me they had this Cessna 172 available, [I thought] 'That's perfect,' because you can't rent them very often. They're hard to find and they're a lot more expensive,” she said.

“The people here are fantastic and so much fun. Everybody's interested in flying, everybody helps out. It's just a great source of knowledge for a new pilot like me.”

Many of the group members also take part in an annual event, Discover Aviation, which takes kids from ages eight to 18 up for a flight as a part of COPA: Canada’s Aviation Association.

“That's very popular and we do get a lot of return kids coming. We're always happy to have them back for another ride because they are showing the interest. So we think they are more likely to make a career of aviation so we're more than happy to fly them again,” Fish said.

“That's the idea with Discover Aviation is to bring in the young people. I'm also a member of the Oliver club and we have four young guys who are training right now, they've all bought into a small two-seater low wing Ercoupe. The youngest one is 14, I think the oldest one is 18 and they're doing a great job,” Williams added.

“It gets in your blood, and you get really pumped about it. So it's fun to watch the young people.”

Castanet was lucky enough to be taken on a flight in a Vans RV 8, owned by one of the local members. Taking to the skies in a tandem two-seat, single-engine, low-wing aircraft was an incredible way to see the valley and experience flying in a whole new way.

From barrel rolls to wide turns and simply gliding over the lake, it’s easy to see why these pilots take the chance to fly their planes every week to visit other clubs or travel somewhere new.

“The freedom up there is insane. It's just a feeling you can't really describe,” Williams said in answer to the best part of being up in the air.

Fish, who has been flying for over 40 years and is a retired commercial pilot, said he enjoys getting to fly for fun now.

“Commercial flying, you are working for somebody else and you're going where they tell you to go and so on. So it is nice to have this kind of freedom,” he said.

Alongside Thursday morning coffees in Penticton, the Oliver club hosts Mondays, while Kamloops hosts Tuesdays, Salmon Arm hosts Wednesdays and Vernon's every day, but the club said they usually joined in on Fridays.

“To feel really comfortable and competent, you need to fly reasonably often. And it's just much nicer to have a destination. You could go and fly around the local area and just come and land back here, but seeing as you're going to go and do some training and flying you might as well go to another field and make it a trip,” Fish said.

“There's always somewhere to fly to. You just wake up and say, 'Oh, where's coffee today?'” Kim said with a laugh.

The Penticton Flying Club is always looking for new members to join in, whether you’re a pilot or non pilot. For more information on joining, reach out to the club through their website contact page here.