Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce elects new president, executive

Photo: Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce
Jordan Knox will be the new president of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.
Jordan Knox, operations manager at Penticton Rona, will be filling the role.
According to a press release from the Chamber issued Thursday, the majority of Knox's career was spent in hospitality, working across Canada and even abroad in the Cayman Islands.
Knox has chaired both the advocacy and nomination committees prior to his election to the presidency.
Other elected positions are as follows:
- First vice president Marlene Trenholm, of Partner Co. Health and Wellness
- Second vice president Harpreet Sidhu, of Hek Yeah Media
- Treasurer Dan Arbeau, of NetDNA Technology Solutions
- Secretary Cherry Fernandez, of the South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services
- Board members Tanya Behardien, of OneSky Community Resources; Kori Iceton, of The Hub on Martin;
Ian Lindsay, of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation; Pius Omene, of FH&P Lawyers LLP; and Shane Squires, of Cascades Casino