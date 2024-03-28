Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce elects new president, executive

Photo: Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce Jordan Knox will be the new president of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce has elected a new president.

Jordan Knox, operations manager at Penticton Rona, will be filling the role.

According to a press release from the Chamber issued Thursday, the majority of Knox's career was spent in hospitality, working across Canada and even abroad in the Cayman Islands.

Knox has chaired both the advocacy and nomination committees prior to his election to the presidency.

Other elected positions are as follows: