Penticton's Ignite the Arts Festival Weekend is packed with promise

Photo: Balkan Shalman

The Ignite the Arts Festival Weekend has arrived in Penticton.

For the next three days, from March 29 to 31, nine venues throughout downtown will be host to non-stop music, performance, art and workshops.

The action starts Friday night, with three free events at the Elk's Hall downstairs: A costume contest for Penticton dachshunds, followed by a "Parade for No Reason," with music from Balkan Shalman and some surprises, then Al Simmons performing.

Then, later in the evening, ticketed events will take place at multiple venues to keep the music going.

Other events throughout the weekend are free or ticketed, depending on the venue and event. Full weekend passes are still available online here, as well as detailed information about the lineup to plan the perfect full arts-centric weekend.