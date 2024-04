Photo: Castanet file photo

Penticton residents are reminded to watch for road crews as spring road marking begins.

It is set to begin April 1.

Traffic control will be in place as crews work primarily at night between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

"Efforts will be made to minimize disruption, but drivers and pedestrians are asked to obey cones and signage to avoid wet paint and thermoplastic," reads a press release from the city.

"The work will occur in different periods until the end of June."