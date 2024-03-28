Have a laugh, help an Okanagan animal sanctuary

Photo: Star's Piggly Wigglys Sanctuary

Have a laugh and support a great cause at an upcoming fundraiser for a Summerland animal sanctuary.

On Friday, March 29, Bellamy Homes is hosting an evening in support of Star's Piggly Wigglys sanctuary, which is currently home to dozens of rescued animals and abandoned pets.

"Stand Up for Animals" will take place in Kelowna at Dakoda's Comedy Lounge, featuring local comics who are rising stars on the scene.

Tickets are just $20, and it all goes right back to the sanctuary.

For more information and for tickets, click here.