Penticton Elvis Festival promises fun for volunteers at 2024 event

Photo: Penticton Elvis Festival The 2022/23 Elvis Festival volunteer board

Calling all music fans!

The Penticton Elvis Festival is seeking volunteers for its fun-filled 2024 event, all of whom will get to experience the signature event up close.

The multi-day extravaganza celebrating the King of Rock 'n Roll features tribute artists from around the world, indoor and outdoor events, and plenty of roles for volunteers to fill to help things run smoothly.

Run by a non-profit society, the festival supports a different charity each year through admission to their popular Gospel Showcase. This year, Moog & Friends Hospice Society will be the beneficiary.

Tickets are already on sale for the festival weekend, but volunteers get even more fun. They will receive a t-shirt with the Penticton Elvis logo, a wristband to attend festivities outside of their volunteer hours, and get to attend a special volunteer party held after the festival concludes.

The festival runs June 27 to June 30. For more information and to apply as a volunteer, click here.