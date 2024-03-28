No blasting through Easter long weekend on Highway 97

Photo: MInistry of TranBC file photo

Long-weekend commuters in the South Okanagan are reminded that there are no planned closures on Highway 97 for blasting throughout the next three days.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced this week that to support increased travel, they will pause the work that has seen intermittent 1.5-hour closures to the roadway since a rockslide occurred north of Summerland last year.

No blasting will now take place through April 1.

More than 40,000 cubic metres of material have already been removed from the slope, of an expected total 60,000 cubic metres by completion.

"Work will soon transition to a stabilization phase, which will involve installation of rock-bolting. This work will result in fewer blasts required through the spring. Closure times are likely to reduce, with fewer closures longer than 20 minutes," reads the Ministry's latest update.

"Longer spring closures will be scheduled in advance whenever possible to cause less disruption and allow travellers time for planning."