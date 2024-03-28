Summerland family grappling with tragic diagnosis for 2.5-year-old daughter

Photo: Jessica and Reid Currie A young Summerland family is devastated by their daughter's leukemia diagnosis.

A young Summerland family has a hard road ahead as they face a terrifying diagnosis for their toddler.

Jessica and Reid Currie got devastating news recently after weeks of their 2.5-year-old daughter Rosie experiencing intermittent fevers. The pair originally attributed the symptoms to run-of-the-mill bugs picked up from daycare and the like.

But Jessica's sister Caitlin Dell said Jessica had a feeling something more was going on, and that perhaps her daughter needed antibiotics to help her along. After bloodwork, doctors realized something much more devastating was happening.

Quickly, Rosie was flown to BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver, and diagnosed with leukemia.

"I think Jess was just so shocked, taken aback," Dell said.

"They were flown to the hospital and they met with the doctors who said for sure it was [blood cancer]."

After further testing, they narrowed down the diagnosis to acute lymphocytic leukemia, or ALL.

Rosie has already started a standard chemotherapy cycle, and much more treatment will likely follow. Doctors have told the young family that, all told, treatment could take roughly three years.

In addition, Rosie has a severely weakened immune system, meaning her parents need to be hyper-careful about their exposure to potential bugs. Jessica is a nurse in Penticton, and both she and her husband will be taking time off work to protect and care for Rosie.

To top it all off, Jessica is nearly five months pregnant with her second child.

Friends and family have joined together to launch a GoFundMe to help the Curries during this difficult time. They have been living out of Rosie's hospital room and will soon be transferred to Ronald McDonald House, but expenses will mount as time goes on.

Dell said they are not the type who have every asked for help — in fact Jessica, as a nurse, is used to being the one giving back.

"She's been supporting, she's always been a supporter and now it's her turn to have it flipped," Dell said, with emotion in her voice.

Rosie is described as loving, "singing and dancing, playing dollies and dinos, visiting any beach or park, and playing with her cousins and daycare friends." Her family said they just want all that to continue.

Jessica added her thanks to anyone in the community who is able to help, and to the staff at Penticton Regional Hospital who helped with the diagnosis and a fast transfer to care at BC Children's Hospital.

Dell also added her desire that parents trust their instincts when it comes to their kids' health, as her sister did.

"I personally look back at it and I'm like, well, there weren't that many signs, but you really do have to advocate in our medical system and one thing that I would want to be taken away as a parent or as any caregiver, just trust your gut, when you are feeling like something is not sitting well, not quite right."

The GoFundMe has a goal of $25,000, to take some of the pressure off the Curries as they care for their daughter and prepare to welcome her sibling. Find the GoFundMe online here.