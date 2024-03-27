Colours4Kids fun run registration open in Penticton

Photo: Colours4Kids

The annual Wildstone Colours4Kids fun run is coming back to Penticton for its eighth year, and registration is now open.

On June 9, join the all-ages fun for a 2.5 or 5-kilometre colourful run with all proceeds going to a local cause — the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre.

The run starts off with participants getting drenched from head to toe in washable, vibrant colours at LocoLanding Adventure Park, pus a race pack that includes a t-shirt and sunglasses.

In past years the run has attracted hundreds of participants. Last year, they raised a record-breaking $21,580 for OSNS, ensuring the non-profit group can continue to help children in need of developmental therapies around the region.

The event was first started by a Penticton teen, Sinclaire Lovette, in memory of her sister Bronwyn.

Registration and more information is available online here.