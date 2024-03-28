Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen urges residents to prepare now for potential floods, fires to come

Photo: File photo - Tulameen Fire Department

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is urging residents to prepare ahead for the upcoming potential flood and wildfire season.

"While the snowpack is below seasonal average, flood hazard associated with extreme rainfall and rain-on-snow during freshet period remains a potential risk. There are also early concerns about drought extending into the spring and summer, potentially leading to an early wildfire season," reads a press release issued Wednesday from the district.



"Residents are reminded they are responsible for their own personal and household preparedness ahead of freshet and wildfire season."

They recommend those living in flood-prone areas do the following: