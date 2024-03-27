Canadian Conservative whip lands in Penticton, calling to 'axe the tax'

Photo: Office of the Leader of the Official Opposition Kerry-Lynne Findlay and supporters in Penticton Wednesday morning.

Canada's federal opposition whip was in Penticton Wednesday, speaking against an upcoming carbon tax increase.

Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Conservative Member of Parliament for South Surrey—White Rock, and Chief Opposition Whip, joined a small group of locals outside current NDP MP Richard Cannings' office on Main Street, calling for him to oppose a planned carbon tax hike slated for April 1.

The carbon tax is scheduled to rise from $65 per tonne to $80 on that day.

Supporters carried signs such as "axe the tax."

Findlay spoke for about 10 minutes, taking shots at the tax, affordability under the NDP-supported Liberal government and specifically at Cannings. Cannings is not running for re-election.