Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen announces planned facilities closures for Easter weekend

Several Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen offices and facilities be closed for the upcoming long weekend.

The closures are as follows:

RDOS main office, 101 Martin Street, Penticton closed Friday, March 29 and Monday, April 1, 2024.

Okanagan Falls Community Services, 1109 Willow Street, Okanagan Falls closed Friday, March 29 and Monday, April 1, 2024.

RDOS Building Inspection office in Princeton closed Friday, March 29 and Monday, April 1, 2024

Similkameen Recreation Centre office closed Friday, March 29 and Monday, April 1, 2024

The Recreation Centre will remain open and the gym will be open for pass-holders.

Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre closed Friday, March 29 and Monday, April 1, 2024

Any scheduled programs will still take place.

Any scheduled programs will still take place.



The Campbell Mountain Landfill in Penticton will remain open during its regular hours throughout Easter weekend, while all other RDOS landfills (Keremeos, Okanagan Falls, and Oliver) will close Friday.



All facilities will be back to their regular hours on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.