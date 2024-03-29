Summerland Community Centre hosting scam smart seminar with CRA, local RCMP and credit union

Photo: Pixabay

In hopes of helping the community be scam smart, the Summerland Community Centre and Summerland's Men's Shed will be host to a special seminar next month.

The Canada Revenue Agency, Summerland RCMP and the Summerland and District Credit Union will be jointly hosting a presentation to share information on:

recognizing a scam

types of scams and fraud

ways to avoid tax scams

what to do if you become a victim of a scam

The CRA will also be presenting on digital services for tax informations slips, free tax software with Netfile and on how to sign up for My Account Registration with the CRA.

The free information session will be held at the centre from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be a question and answer period.