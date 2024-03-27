Penticton community donates around 4,000 pounds of food to the Vees' Feed the Valley Night

Photo: Penticton Vees

The Penticton Salvation Army is giving a big thanks to the community after receiving around 4,000 pounds of food.

On Friday, the Penticton Vees team collected donations for the organization during the annual Valley First Feed the Valley night.

Major Paul Trickett previously shared that the food bank was trying hard to keep up with double the number of people needing their food bank services.

The game was a massive success, bringing in double the food weight donated from the year prior.

"I saw almost every person bringing something, either food or money, which is phenomenal," Trickett said.

Valley First had 40 volunteers help make the night possible too.

The team is still sorting through all the donations, and is waiting for the final tally on monetary donations and raffle winnings to be shared.

"What else can I say but thank you. Again, it's neighbours helping neighbours and this is what it's all about. It's nice living in a place the size of Penticton and just seeing that people actually do care."

The Penticton Salvation Army also received a $1000 donations from the Community Foundation.