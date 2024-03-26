Pentictonite shares story behind her 15 years of political life as a former B.C. MLA in new book

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton author is celebrating her first book release, a memoir sharing part of the story about her 15 years of political life in the BC Legislature and the North Vancouver Board of Education.

Jane Thornthwaite released her book earlier this month, which has become a bestseller on Amazon in eight different categories including Political Leadership, Politics in Government, Political Biographies, Hot New Releases and Movers & Shakers.

Thornthwaite said in a news release that her book is a "heartfelt message to aspiring politicians on how to avoid some of the pitfalls she fell into and was eventually unable to recover from."

"It’s not only for those interested in running for political office, but also for anyone seeking a behind-the-scenes look into how politics works, those in the media, and in particular the general public who say they want good people to vote for," she added.

The politician got into hot water in 2020 after some of her remarks at a private retirement roast were leaked on social media and she began receiving severe hate which also spilled over to television and radio.

The comments targeted Minister Bowinn Ma, where Thornthwaite claimed that she sexualized her interactions with a fellow MLA.

"As a woman who has worked in male-dominated industries my entire life so far, I am sadly no stranger to casual sexism," Ma said in a social media post at the time.

She said despite her apology, her remarks and the hate continued for months afterwards even after she lost her seat in the October 2020 provincial election.

“Serving as an elected official can be very rewarding,” Thornthwaite added. “but it also has a dark and cruel side that has grown exponentially darker with the advent of social media. People can now attack others anonymously with no thought to the impact of those words on the target. And it is much worse for women in politics.”

The book also involves a look at Thornthwaite's work which includes Mental Health and Addictions, Children, Youth, Animal Welfare, 2SLGBTQIA+ advocacy, BC Film, local infrastructure projects and North Shore Rescue.

Unfinished Business: Notes from the Memoir of a Recovering Politician can be found online here.