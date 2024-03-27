Penticton team makes history as first female hockey group to win provincial championship

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Regional U18 female hockey team is celebrating its big win on Sunday, taking home the provincial championship for the first time in local history.

The Knights won the provincial championship in Armstrong, dominating over the North Shore Avalanche with a 4-2 win.

Craig Wittenberg, manager of the team, said they are extremely proud of the group.

"This group continued to grow and develop over the course of the year, and every time they faced a challenge they raised their level of play and achieved success. They are a very hard working dedicated group that deserved all the success they have achieved," he said in an emailed statement.

"There were times where they did not make it easy on themselves as a team, but they got themselves through it as a team."

Paul Parkinson, VP of the Penticton Minor Hockey Association (PMHA), said the team of young women finished first overall in the league in the last regular season game of the season.

The team not only won playoffs in order to make provincials, it also went undefeated throughout the round robin.

With 11 graduating players, Parkinson said this is the first team from Penticton to ever win a provincial championship in the 25 year history of the female program. The team is also the first PMHA Provincial Champ in 10 years (U15 Tier 2 Boys) to win.

"We are very excited to celebrate the team's win with the community," Parkinson said.

The Knights will be honoured for their win before the Vees game on Friday night against Trail.

Team Officials include Head Coach Andy Oakes, Assistant Coach Hugh Mitchell, Assistant Coach Alana Lyle, Safety Blair Main and Wittenberg.

Congratulations to players Shaila McCurdy, Alanna Main, Lauren Thompson, Lena Seddon, Addison Byer, Jiya Deol, Patience Wittenberg, Lauren Rogall, Elle Woodman-Egilson, Aivry Thomas, Kate Pinsonneault, Haraya Mitchell, Sylvie Thomas, Kaitlyn Hillson, Makayla Kenney, Abby Oakes, Charlize Ruck, Addison Turnbull and Taylor Rode.