Water rates in Penticton changing soon

City of Penticton residential water customers will soon notice a change as to how their water rates are calculated in a push to encourage water conservation.

During the next billing cycle, residential users with a city meter will a see a new three-tiered rate structure that will mean higher rates for higher volume users.

"Under this structure, about 50 per cent of customers consume less than the second consumption block on an average month. Similarly, the third consumption block was created so that about 80 per cent of customers consume less than the third consumption block during the summer months," explains the city's website.

“Managing our water consumption, particularly through our hot and dry summers, is essential,” said Kristen Dixon, general manager of infrastructure, in a press release.

“We see a dramatic increase during the summer and conserving water in the warmer months allows us to support population growth in the community while deferring or eliminating costly infrastructure upgrades, keeping rates low for everyone longer term.”

The city notes that the rate change "does not apply to larger multi-family residential customers with larger shared services, agricultural users, or commercial/industrial customers."

The city also offers water-conserving tips online here.