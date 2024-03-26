No planned blasting on Highway 97 near Summerland over Easter weekend

Photo: Ministry of TranBC file photo

Planned blasting on Highway 97 north of Summerland will pause this weekend for Easter.

From Thursday, March 28 to April 1, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said they have no plans to do ongoing remediation work at the site of a rockslide between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park, which closes the highway for short periods of time.

The update was posted on MoTI's project page for the site, where they said that since the beginning of February, crews have been able to conduct larger “production blasts”, to bring down slide material.

"One of the recent blasts loosened approximately 5,100 metres cubed of material – the largest blast up to this point. The total unloaded amount which includes overburden and loose rock is estimated at about 35,500 metres cubed. Rock scalers have also been working at an area near the highway, directly above where the rockslide in August took place. This is a critical area which requires special attention to prevent future rock fall events at this location," their update reads.

Drivers should still be aware that unplanned closures may need to happen intermittently, as conditions can change quickly, which can last between 15-20 minutes.

MoTI said closures are posted on DriveBC.ca at least 24 hours in advance.