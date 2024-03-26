Kelowna man avoids jail time after stealing $10K from Summerland couple

Photo: File photo

A man who stole more than $10,000 from a Summerland couple nearly a decade ago has avoided jail time, instead handed a four-month conditional sentence.

Alfred Qua Ty, 61, pleaded guilty to fraud on Tuesday morning in Penticton Provincial Court.

The court heard that on March 10, 2015, at 11:30 a.m., a Summerland resident called police to report that she and her husband had given $10,650 to Ty to purchase a generator and a snow plow, which he then refused to provide or pay back.

There was frequent communication between the parties to try to get the money returned and after a lengthy period without money or receipt of the items, the couple reported the theft.

Ty’s first appearance in court didn’t occur until 2021, with the warrant outstanding for a lengthy period.

Judge Lynett Jung was presented with a joint submission from the Crown and defence, which she agreed with, sentencing Ty to a four-month conditional sentence order, followed by a year-long probation order, a restitution order to repay the missing $10,000 and complete 25 hours of community service.

Ty was said to be struggling with substance abuse issues at the time of the incident and has since made steps to remain sober, get back on his feet and maintain stable employment.

“I've come a long way, now [that I have] responsibility. I have people working for me now,” Ty said, noting that he is now running his own company and had been given new opportunities with people aware of his past.

“It’s an opportunity of a lifetime, I can’t risk this."

Judge Jung wished Ty good luck.

“Work hard and make sure you get the restitution paid.”