Penticton's Ignite the Arts ramping up community week, looking forward to festival weekend

Photo: Balkan Shalman, Ignite the Arts headliner

Penticton’s Ignite the Arts festival is underway, with plenty of action still to come this week and over the long weekend.

The community week is on until Thursday, and if you have missed out so far, there are packed days of activities in the cards.

From free workshops to karaoke, songwriting to Indigenous storytelling, the latter half of the week is full of options. Find the full schedule here.

Then on Friday, March 29, Ignite the Arts kicks off its festival weekend.

For three days, venues all around the downtown community in Penticton will be running non-stop music, performance, art and workshop events.

Everything from dance to spoken word, theatre to clowns and, of course, tons of music, will be featured.

Tickets are still available for both individual events and wristbands that get you access to the entire weekend.

For more information on tickets and the artist lineup, click here.