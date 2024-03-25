Penticton carjacker to serve conditional sentence in community

Photo: Castanet

A 45-year-old former Penticton man will spend no time behind bars for a traumatizing carjacking incident at a local car wash.

Court heard that in November 2022, Corey Holman got into the driver’s seat of a woman’s car at the Super Wash on Main Street in Penticton and started to try to make the car go.

When then woman saw Holman, she ran around to the driver’s side and tried to open the door to get him out, engaging in a tug-of-war.

Ultimately, the door opened, and Holman “pushed or struck” the woman in some way, forcing her backwards into the wall of the carwash, where she hit her head.

Holman ran away, but was caught by police with the help of a tracking dog a short time later, and confessed.

Judge Shannon Keyes said it is clear to her that Holman was “in a mental health crisis” at the time of the event, having recently been to the hospital for a Suboxone prescription and having a history of substance abuse.

“I accept that at the time of the events, Mr. Holman, while not literally insane, was not in his right mind as far as judgment was concerned,” Keyes said.

She said he was experiencing paranoia that led to the attempted theft.

“He’s glad that he wasn’t actually able to get that car to start and actually get away because ehe was in such a bad mental state he’s concerned that he might have used that car as the weapon that any car can be.”

The female victim has ongoing emotional trauma from the incident.

The judge noted that Holman has been complying with court orders and determined he would not be a danger should he serve a conditional jail sentence in his community in Boundary country, meaning no time behind bars.

“Rehabilitation, of course, is very important because a person who's been rehabilitated is a person who's not committing more offences,” she said.

“…the question is, well, what sort of sentence can promote rehabilitation?”

Keyes settled on a 20-month sentence to be served with a plethora of conditions on his movements and activities, including various directions regarding house arrest and curfews, and weapons prohibitions.

Holman was also ordered to apologize to the woman he victimized, and attend a restorative justice program should his conditional supervisor direct him to.

He will be on probation for a year after the sentence, without curfew and house arrest conditions.

Should he breach any of the conditions, Holman may be ordered to serve the rest of his sentence in prison.

"Nobody wants you to fail, but this is a jail sentence in the community," Keyes said.

"If you mess up, there are consequences."