Photo: Castanet

City of Penticton facilities will be closed for the long Easter weekend.

From Friday March 29 through April 1, City Hall, CIty Yards, the Penticton Museum and Archives and the library including book drop will be closed.

The community centre will, however, operate between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on all four of those days.

Regular hours at all locations resume April 2.