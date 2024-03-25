Raise a glass to spring wine tasting season in Penticton

Photo: Tinhorn Creek Vineyards

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Raise a glass to the upcoming wine season with some of the South Okanagan’s favourite wineries.

Bring your smile to Ruby Blues Winery because it’s all you’ll need to pay for a tasting during the shoulder season (and later, fees will be waived with a purchase of wine or merchandise).

“I am super excited for this season,” said owner/operator (and, she adds, the best tractor driver!) Prudence Mahrer. “Every year brings new challenges and needs new orientation, but that is exactly what makes it so interesting.”

With wine-tasting season quickly descending on the South Okanagan, Mahrer said the wine shop has already seen an uptick in visitors during the last several weeks.

“We are super positive and highly motivated for this season,” she said.

Ruby Blues is an established, family-owned winery in the business for the past 17 years, with two flagship wines: The Red Stiletto and the White Stiletto. And for good reason!

“They are blended wines and are full of flavours, easy drinking and fun wines to share with friends,” said Mahrer.

New to this wine menu this year includes two canned wines: Peace, Love and Bubbles, and a sparkling rose Piquette that’s low-alcohol and low-calorie.

“We are super excited about the [additions],” said Mahrer. “These two products are meant as single portion grab and go to the beach, the hike or bike tour.”

Ruby Blues Winery with their, says Mahrer, “great and loyal staff, [who] are priceless and the best,” can be found at 917 Naramata Road in Penticton. For more information, visit rubyblueswinery.ca and be sure to call ahead in the event a reservation is required.

Another favourite on the Bench includes Upper Bench Estate Winery & Creamery, Canada’s only winery that offers a wine and cheese membership!

“We have plenty of wine inventory to sell over the next year,” said co-owner and head cheesemaker Shana Miller. “We are looking forward to a busy summer on the Naramata Bench.”

Upper Bench has a new menu to share with visitors, which includes “prosciutto wrapped Grey Baby [cheese] baked to perfection and served with crunchy baguette or a chocolate stuffed baked Double Cream Brie served with seasonal fruit - [it’s] delightful,” explained Miller.

New to the wine menu includes a Rose, which Miller describes as “gorgeous and made with Pinot Noir & Gamay, it's one of the prettiest Rosés ever! Brilliant pale pink in colour, with aromas of wild strawberries, watermelon and raspberry. A fresh, tart acidity frames flavours of Rainier cherry and strawberry, with a crisp finish.”

And be sure to pick up one (or all!) of three Our Pucks cheese, the winery’s newest addition to the cheese menu and is gratable!

“Our cheesemakers created them after a European cheese,” explained Miller.

“Garlic is added to fresh cheese curd then rolled in herbs, spices or pepper and dried. They are meant to be grated onto everything from soups, eggs, veggies, popcorn to meat. There are three styles available and each has its own unique taste: the Pepper Puck [rolled in cracked black pepper], our Provi Puck (rolled in herbes de provence) and our Papri Puck [rolled in paprika].”

Upper Bench Estate Winery & Creamery is located at 170 Upper Bench Rd S in Penticton. Be sure to pay them a visit, enjoy some cheese and wine and their delicious food menu on their patio. For more information, visit upperbench.ca and be sure to call ahead in the event a reservation is required.

In the heart of Penticton you’ll find Chronos Tasting Room at TIME Family of Wines, offering up tastings of their “world class quality with depth, complexity, and command to detail” wines by appointment only.

Chronos Tasting Room is located at 361 Martin St in Penticton. For more information, visit timewines.ca.

Outside of Penticton there are plenty of options to expand your wine tasting adventure, including Haywire Winery in Summerland (located at 16576 Fosbery Rd, for more information visit haywirewinery.ca), Tinhorn Creek Vineyards (tinhorn.com) and Checkmate Artisanal Winery (checkmatewinery.com) both of which are located in Oliver (537 Tinhorn Creek Rd and 4799 Wild Rose St) and Nk’Mip Cellars (nkmipcellars.com) or Lakeside Cellars (lakesidecellars.ca), both of which are located in Osoyoos (1400 Rancher Creek Rd and 5221 Lakeshore Dr respectively), and many more!

For more Penticton and area winery fun, click here.