Summerland rescue on the hunt for a forever home for a loving German shepherd

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is looking for a home for two-and-a-half year old Cooper.

The German shepherd loves kids and is friendly with everyone he meets.

Critteraid Dog House Director Arlene Dunstan-Adams said to please take them seriously when they say he's a big boy.

"Cooper's recent weigh in came in at 96 pounds and he also has quite a tall frame," she added. "Critteraid believes it would do best for Cooper to have a home with older children over the age of seven, as he's a large dog and will possibly bump into them down again. We just want to keep everybody safe."

A fenced in yard would be best as he loves to play outside and hang out, even sunbathing now and again.

Dunstan-Adams said Cooper has shown his foster family that the ball—especially a tennis ball—is his favourite thing to chase after.

"Cooper would do well with another dog in the home as long as the dog is close to or around his size. He likes to play all out and use his body. So we want to make sure that the other dog is active and friendly and not dominant."

While Cooper has several commands down pat, is house trained and crate trained, he will need exercise prior to going into a crate for a long period of time just to get some of that energy out.

"He likes to play ball in the morning and in the afternoon and pretty much at any time you want to play."

Because of Cooper's past, he does suffer from some anxiety, both separation and abandonment.

"Cooper is looking for a forever home that's going to help him work through this with trust companionship, exercise and consistency," Dunstan-Adams said.

If you have the energy and lifestyle to keep up with Cooper, and are looking for a loyal and loving companion, head to the Critteraid website to fill out an adoption application.