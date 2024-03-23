Pentictonite captures video of lynx wandering through Skaha Hills

Contributed Roslyne Buchanan

A Penticton resident saw a lynx poking out on the corridor behind her home along Skaha Bench Saturday, where she and her husband frequently see wildlife come by.

Roslyne Buchanan said the wild cat walked by this morning at 11:36 a.m. out behind their back window. Her husband spotted it first and called her to come quickly with the camera.

"They are pretty stealth so I think your best bet is through a window of a home or vehicle. Mostly, I see it as luck while enjoying the scenery around us," she said over messenger.

This was the first time she's seen a lynx, but Buchanan said she fairly frequently see wild horses, Bighorn Sheep, coyotes, all sorts of birds, and the occasional snake.

Lynx prefer to live in wooded areas and the reclusive mid-sized cat is occasionally spotted in the Okanagan.

The BC Conservation Officer Service previously told Castanet that lynx don’t pose a risk to public safety, but small pets and poultry — including backyard chickens — resemble the cats' natural prey and can be at risk.

Anyone who spots a lynx or another wild cat in an urban area can call the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.