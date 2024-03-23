Pentictonites rally for Palestine in support of a permanent ceasefire

Photo: Liz Stevenson

About 40 people took part in a rally at the Penticton Peach on Saturday, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Supporters showed up with signs, flags and their voices to share their support. The demonstration lasts until 3 p.m.

Organizers of the event, the Palestine Solidarity Collective, said Penticton will march to call for:

a permanent and sustainable ceasefire in Gaza and end to the genocide of Palestinians

an end to the illegal occupation

unrestricted access to humanitarian aid lifting of the siege in Gaza

the right to self-determination of Palestinians to call on Canada to stop the transfer of weapons and

suspend all arms export permits to Israel

Previous rallies throughout the valley have also been held by Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME)'s Okanagan Chapter.

CJPME said it’s also demanding “that Canada shows support for South Africa in their stance at the International Court of Justice and hold Israel responsible for not providing basic human rights to the Palestinian people.”

