Heavy police, fire crew response at Penticton's Compass Court to douse small fire

Photo: David Armstrong

A large number of emergency crews were seen at Penticton's Compass Court on Saturday afternoon, attending to a fire in one of the rooms.

Penticton Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Rob Trupp said the fire involved a mattress.

"It was extinguished quickly, ventilation was used to clear the smoke," he added in an emailed statement.

Crews were called at around 1:30 p.m.

One witness said it appeared one person had barricaded himself in the room and can later be seen led out in handcuffs by police officers.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for more information.