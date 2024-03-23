Ignite the Arts Art Walk fills downtown Penticton with work of hundreds of artists

Photo: PDCAC

Grab your walking shoes and head to downtown Penticton and beyond on Saturday to check out all the features of the Ignite the Arts Art Walk.

Hosted at 24 venues with 21 locations, there's dozens of exhibitions, demos and prize draws to check out that will be running throughout the day.

Attendees can also check out Sculpture Day in the parking lot between Aurora Matheson Fine Art Gallery and City Centre Health & Fitness, where Aaron Grant, a well known Canadian ice sculptor, will create a piece.

The event is free, fun, and family-friendly, with the work of hundreds of artists at multiple venues across the city. Explore them in any order.

The Ignite the Arts Art Walk is organized by the Penticton & District Community Arts Council (PDCAC) in partnership with the Penticton Art Gallery (PAG).

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and maps can be downloaded at pentictonartscouncil.com