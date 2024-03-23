Telus service outage affected hospitals and health centres across B.C.'s Interior

Photo: File photo

As a result of a Telus outage overnight Thursday, Interior Health said they had to issue a Code Grey at multiple sites across the region.

IH said a Code Grey is an emergency designation that they use following a system failure that has jeopardized health care operations or service delivery.

"While these are challenging circumstances, emergency response planning stands as a key priority for Interior Health, with ongoing staff training and regular updates to our emergency plans, enabling us to effectively address a range of emergency events to sustain health services," the health authority said in an emailed statement.

The outage was caused by an "unexpected issue that impacted scheduled maintenance work", according to Telus. 9-1-1 services for some customers in the southern Interior B.C. region, including Kelowna, Penticton, and Vernon were also down.

When asked what protocols are in place, IH said they have existing ones established to manage such an event.

"Critical and inpatient care services continued to be delivered at sites that were impacted and the Telus network and cellular service interruptions were resolved at approximately 3:30 a.m. on March 22 enabling the cancellation of the code grey," they added.

"We want to thank the Interior Health staff who acted quickly in response to the Telus outage to provide continuity of service and care to patients."

A Code Grey can be related to various situations which include:

Shutdown of external air exclusion systems

Power loss

Disruption of telephone services

Interruptions to the food services plan

Water shortages or disruptions

Information management and information technology disruptions

Natural gas or propane leaks

"It's important to acknowledge that a Code Grey can occur beyond these examples. Hence, readiness and responsiveness are essential to effectively manage unforeseen challenges and the continued operation of our health care services," IH added.

Telus said they are continuing to investigate the root cause of the issue to prevent a similar situation from occurring in the future.