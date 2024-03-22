Summerland council gives green light to continuing free transit route for local residents

Photo: Doug Holmes Coun. Richard Barkwill, left, and Mayor Doug Holmes, right, with their Route 30 bus driver during Transit Week Challenge in February.

After nearly a year of a pilot project offering locals free rides on transit, Summerland council has voted to continue offering the service.

At this week's meeting, district staff presented council with the free fare pilot survey results, including ridership numbers they have collected to date and details on an electronic fare-paying launch.

In April of last year, council approved a one year pilot to allow for Summerland residents to ride for free on Route 30, which operates between Summerland and Penticton.

The district received a total of 150 responses both online and on paper.

Of note, half of the respondents said they experienced significant savings due to the program.

"We saw a very large shift, in that before, people were using the bus [very infrequently]. Most people had never ridden the bus and then we saw a very drastic shift into people using it multiple times a week. So with that data there we are seeing that during the pilot, ridership did increase in frequency during those 10 months or so," Odessa Cohen, the district's sustainability coordinator, told council.

Since 2022 ridership has more than doubled. 2023 saw 16,799 riders.

The main areas of feedback were requests for additional bus stops with emphasis in the lower town area in Trout Creek, as well as increased service hours with later evening times and weekends. People also asked for the district to improve the bus stop information signage.

"It seems to me that with the data that we've been able to collect that this is a really good program. And that with 4,000 more people actually doing the traveling that we have an opportunity to continue this," Coun. Janet Peake said.

Coun. Doug Patan said he had issues with such a low number of respondents on the survey.

"I think for a $20,000 investment we should have had a bit better response to this because we are asking our citizens of Summerland to subsidize this service. So I'm kind of on the fence with this one," he added.

The project had been anticipated to lose the district $20,000 in revenue, but that has changed. Within the last 10 months the monthly reports show the full ticket revenue that would have been received equals out to over $13,000 so far.

"I would rather see us restart collecting fares on Route 30 and find a way to extend to have better service. So that's where that's where I stand," Coun. Adrienne Betts said.

Mayor Doug Holmes commented that while he was also disappointed in the survey results, he noted that a lack of responses came from "young people," which are noted to be a high age group for ridership anyway.

"That's probably just because young people don't do surveys," he added. "Those young people, I think really appreciate this more than anybody...I would be in favour of maintaining the free service until such a time we introduced a local service or change it somehow and then we have to revisit the whole thing. So that would be my preference."

Coun. Erin Trainer agreed.

"I think one year is not necessarily enough time. We're still building up the whole transit program in the Okanagan and these things take a while. Takes a while to get people out of their cars and to break habits and to learn about new routes," she said, adding that she is in favour of continuing it.

The motion to continue the Route 30 Free Fare program was passed, with Couns. Betts and Patan opposed.

Summerland residents can simply show the Route 30 bus driver a piece of ID and they will not be required to pay for transit.