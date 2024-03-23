Summerland museum shares a look at a dark day in local history with racial discrimination

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

On Thursday, the Summerland Museum & Archives Society chose to highlight a tough moment in the area's history, in recognition of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination,

They said to reaffirm their commitment to a fairer, inclusive society, honours this day with a look at a dark day in Summerland's history.

"At the outbreak of war with Japan in 1941, a sign was put up on the Welcome to Summerland apple cairn on Bentley Rd. The sign read 'Japanese and Germans keep out of Summerland,'" their post reads.

"Thankfully, the sign was immediately removed by Summerland resident Mrs. Clair Elsey, demonstrating the friendship and respect that the majority of Summerland citizens held for the Japanese community."

While BC had a thriving Japanese-Canadian community by the mid-20th Century, there was frequent anti-Asian sentiment, and with the outbreak of war, a series of measures were introduced to restrict the rights of the Japanese.

"A "protected zone" was established along the coast, and beginning in 1942 more than 90 per cent of Japanese-Canadians, approximately 22,000 people, were interned, with their property and businesses sold to pay for the program. Tashme in Hope was the largest Japanese Internment Camp in Canada, while others were sent to work in the orchards of the Okanagan."

Summerland was outside of the "protected zone" and was therefore spared the forced migration. The museum said that the Canadian wartime authorities did order both the Farmer’s Association and the Language School in Summerland to disband.

"Despite these restrictions, the Summerland Fujinkai Ladies’ Auxiliary supported the Canadian Red Cross throughout World War II by knitting, sewing, and helping wherever possible."

Alongside Japanese citizens facing racial discrimination during the war, Italian and German civilians were also being watched by the RCMP surveillance.

"We have records of German-Canadians in Summerland being forcibly interned to camps in Alberta. Italian-Canadian Federico Lenzi was similarly sent from Summerland to an internment camp in Kananaskis, Alberta," the museum said.

"In 1940 Federico was accused of being a Fascist sympathiser and imprisoned. He was held in the camp for a year until he was released after a ‘higher-up’ army official wrote a letter vouching for him. It is widely believed that it was Summerland resident Major Hutton who wrote on his behalf."

The museum invites everyone to learn from past misdeeds and strive to foster a more inclusive society, free of racism and hate.

"History is crucial in teaching us about the mistakes of the past, so that we may not repeat them."

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.