Grab a pint, pizza and play with a pup at Penticton's Abandoned Rail Brewing

Photo: Contributed

Abandoned Rail Brewing and the South Okanagan/Similkameen branch of the BC SPCA have partnered up for a delightful event this Sunday.

Attendees will have the chance to meet Snoopy, Bowser and adoptable puppies this weekend at the brewery while enjoying beer and pizza.

Abandoned Rail shared that they will be donating a percentage of sales that afternoon to the SPCA.

"So with every pint poured you’ll be helping to provide shelter, medical care and love to animals who deserve a second chance," they said in their Facebook post.

The brewery will also be collecting items needed by the South Okanagan SPCA, if people have any of these kicking around the house to bring by:

Freeze-dried beef liver treats

rabbit, guinea or pig-safe veggies & treats

canned cat & dog food

dry cat food (any type/brand)

dog toys & treats

paper towel

laundry detergent

garbage & recycling bags

laundry/dish soap

clay cat litter

slow feeders

For those who can't attend on the 24th but want to help, head to the fundraising page online here or donations can be made in person at the SPCA at 2200 Dartmouth Drive.

The event runs Sunday, March 24th from noon to 3 p.m.