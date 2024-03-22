Summerland Steam hockey team sold to Williams Lake

Photo: Contributed

The Summerland Steam Junior A hockey team is leaving town.

In a press release Friday, Kootenay International Junior A Hockey League, or KIJHL, announced that the Steam have been sold and will be moving to Williams Lake as the Mustangs.

"The sale and move was approved unanimously by the KIJHL’s Board of Governors and will take effect immediately," reads the press release.

"With the addition of the Mustangs, the KIJHL geographic footprint expands nearly 100 kilometres to the northwest and adds a natural rival for the Cariboo’s existing team, the 100 Mile House Wranglers."

Tyrel Lucas will serve as the team’s first head coach and general manager.

In a social media post, the Steam thanked the community for their support.

"We would like to thank all of our players, staff and volunteers for 13 great seasons in Summerland!"