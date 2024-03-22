Castanet reader snaps photos of wave clouds near Summerland

A Castanet reader has shared a series of interesting cloud formations she spotted near Summerland on Wednesday.

Courtney Robinson tells Castanet she snapped the photos because she thought they were fascinating.

"I am not too sure what they are exactly. From what I have read they are called lenticular clouds," Robinson said.

Castanet sent the photos to Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang who confirmed Robinson's initial assessment.

"These are what are called lenticular or wave clouds."

Lang says these types of clouds are caused when airflow is interrupted as it hits the mountains.

"When it hits the mountains, it has nowhere to go but up so a cloud forms. But the cloud disappears when the air descends down the other side of the mountain," she explained.

"This type of cloud only happens when the air is what we call 'stable' in the layers of the atmosphere near (the) mountaintop – the stable air prevents the air from going higher in the atmosphere and forces it down the mountainside. These stable conditions are more common in the winter," Lang says.

Lang says these types of clouds are very common in southern Alberta and are often associated with chinooks.



"They can be seen in the Interior of B.C. more often in the Central Interior where there are not as many sets of mountains to disrupt their formation.

And if you were to be flying near the mountain top on a day like that, you would be feeling it in the form of turbulence."

Lang says she studied the satellite photos for that day to see if the formation showed up but, "because there is a higher layer of cloud, I could not see the clouds near Summerland. But I could see them further east."

If you see something interesting or newsworthy please send your photos to [email protected].