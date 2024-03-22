Penticton Salvation Army food bank spread thin as demand grows

Casey Richardson

The Penticton Salvation Army is trying hard to keep up with double the number of people needing their food bank services since before the pandemic.

Major Paul Trickett said the need used to be great, and now it's almost becoming overwhelming.

“I think the easiest way to say to people now is it's your neighbour. It's not the person that you thought it used to be. It really is your neighbour these days, we're seeing single mothers with three kids, we're seeing working fathers come,” he added.

“People who have never used a food bank in their life are now using food banks.”

Since the organization helps upwards of 16 other local agencies, they’ve had to start stretching out what they have to give to those in need.

“What happens to keep up though it means people get less. So as we stretch the need, we have to stretch the amount going out....I think we'll always be able to give something. Will it be enough to get people through as long as they need? I'm going to honestly tell you if it keeps going the way it is, the answer will be 'No.'"

This means they’re shifting how often they campaign for donations and run major fundraisers, needing constant year-round support.

On Friday, the Penticton Vees team will be collecting donations for the Penticton Salvation Army Food Bank during the annual Valley First Feed the Valley night.

Fraser Rodgers, vice president of business operations, said the team has been running the fundraiser for more than a decade and is looking to set new records for food donations, as well as set a BCHL attendance record. The Chilliwack Chiefs hold the current attendance record at 5,008.

“We're hoping to see a deluge of food come in and money,” Trickett said. “We all go to the grocery store and buy and we know how expensive it is. But being the food bank, we do have buying power. So $5 isn't $5.

“For us, it really does get stretched far beyond that. And if we don't have the funds, and if we don't have the food, simply people don't get it. And it really does break down in different areas of society for other people.”

Their team also applies for grants and funding all year round, but it can be challenging when other agencies have the same need your own has.

“We give away 50,000 pounds of food a month out of Penticton. And it breaks my heart to say that," Trickett said.

“I'm dealing with 90-plus-year-old people walking to my door asking for food. It really shouldn't have to be that way.”

Fans have a chance to win big with a $10,000 guaranteed 50/50 jackpot. Tickets are on sale now at www.BCHHOF5050.ca with proceeds to be donated to Salvation Army Food Bank and Skaha Middle School Breakfast Program.

Fans who bring a minimum of three non-perishable food items or a $5 cash donation can enter a draw to win the Vees Ultimate Playoff Experience, which includes:

One suite (up to 10 people) for Game One of the BCHL Playoffs

$200 food and beverage voucher

Player autographed Vees’ jersey

Suite visit from Harvee & Vees’ players

The Vees are offering local businesses a chance to win a pair of corporate flex tickets for the 2024-25 season, by booking a staff group outing to the game and bringing non-perishable food donations. The winning business will be announced on March 22.

Feed the Valley night takes place at the SOEC on Friday, with puck top at 7 p.m.