South Okanagan-Similkameen communities make decisions about short term rentals; some more popular than others

Photo: Miranda Halladay A group of Naramata residents attended the RDOS meeting on Thursday, hoping to sway the vote for provincial restrictions on vacation rentals

A group of Naramata residents are frustrated with their area director's decision to not opt-in to upcoming provincial legislation placing limits on vacation rentals.

At Thursday's Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen board meeting, rural area directors had a choice to make for their constituents.

In 2023, the province unveiled new regulations concerning short-term rentals that will see landlords operating in municipalities with a population of 10,000 or more required to establish primary residency on the property they list on platforms like Airbnb.

Scheduled to come into effect this spring, the legislation also restricts the number of short-term rentals per property, allowing only one, either within the main house or as an accessory building.

These measures aim to address the rapid growth of the short-term rental market and to ensure that there is room for rentals for locals.

Within the RDOS, rural areas do not meet the 10,000-person population automatic benchmark, but they have the option to opt-in to the legislation.

"The province will provide an annual deadline of March 31 for a local government to make changes to their 'Principal Residence Requirement' status, effective November 1 of that same year," reads a press release from the RDOS issued Thursday.

"Once an electoral area has 'opted-in' to the 'Principal Residence Requirement,' this status will remain until the regional district submits a formal resolution requesting to 'opt out.'"

Three electoral areas decided to opt-in to the legislation Thursday. Electoral Area "F" (Okanagan Lake West / West Bench), Electoral Area "I" (Skaha West / Kaleden / Apex) and Electoral Area “D” (Skaha East and OK Falls) will be included, as per a vote from all rural area directors.

Bob Coyne, the area director for rural Princeton, said they were not interested in opting in.

“It's not going to solve any problems for us, so I don't want to have it any different,” he explained.

Okanagan Lake West Director Riley Gettens said initially, she was looking at opting in next year due to the staff recommendation because of the timing.

“I put it out to the citizens in Area F, overwhelmingly people wanted to opt in," she added.

Electoral Area “B” (Cawston), Electoral Area "C" (Oliver Rural ) and Electoral Area “A” (Osoyoos Rural) decided not to opt in, without much comment from their directors.

Okanagan Falls director Matt Taylor said he thought they should opt in, believing the system will bring a better balance than past RDOS measures.

“Current RDOS systems and tools don't work and in my community don't appear to be well respected. I don't think there's any silver bullet. This one tool isn't going to fix housing. But we need year-round housing for workers and presently, we have workers moving to our community who rented a place and then have to leave it come May 15 or get into a tussle with a landlord,” he said.

“In the future from my perspective, it'll reduce the incentive to purchase homes and use them for short-term rentals.”

Naramata Area E director Adrienne Fedrigo asked when a planned vacation rental review will take place, and staff answered that they have been waiting to initiate the vacation rental review pending the completion of the larger projects they have had on the books for several years now.

They are hopeful they can complete a meeting and workshop with the Planning and Development Committee in April, and release the RFP for such a review shortly thereafter.

Aiming to have that closed in May, staff can then commence work on the review before the end of quarter two.

Fedrigo said with business licenses coming online and a vacation rental review, she feels that process will strengthen what regulation already exists.

“My feeling is to not have extra restrictions and extra paws and hands in there by the province until we can really work through this and see what and how this is going to impact the community,” she added.

Kaleden director Subrina Monteith said she completely disagreed with Fedrigo’s point, arguing that the local Temporary Use Permit (TUP) process has not worked well for the RDOS so far.

“[A large amount of] time [is] wasted and I think is going to be wasted continuing to review something that is not [going to] change, so we need to follow suit with the province. The province is definitely looking after rural communities and I'm absolutely on board,” she said.

Staff noted that for those areas that did not opt in, the RDOS would have to take care of the bylaw infractions, not the province.

“That’s why my area wants to opt in, is the provincial enforcement team,” Monteith added. “It sort of removes that neighbour-to-neighbour disagreement that I'm seeing in my community and that's creating the friction with vacation rentals.”

The board held a rural vote supporting Area D, F and I to opt-in to the principal residence requirement under the Short Term Rental Accommodations Act, which passed unanimously.

Naramata Slow, a non-profit community group, started a petition last month calling on the RDOS to have their area included in the legislation. The petition is nearing 1,000 signatures.

They were disappointed Thursday to not have support for Area E opting in.

“While I appreciate that not all of us living here may agree on this. Clearly, the petition represents the vast majority of Naramata. I just can't understand what's going on here,” member Stefanie Gale said.

Since the group said they were denied the opportunity to present the petition results as a delegation to the board, a large group appeared on Thursday in silence with signs.

Member Miranda Halladay said she was extremely disappointed and shell-shocked by Fedrigo’s decision, especially given the fact that other area directors from communities with far less pressure with housing issues decided to opt in.

“We had some optimism that Adrienne would have heard from the tons of constituents that have reached out to her, and chosen to opt in,” she added. “Many of us feel like we've never heard back from her when we reach out on these particular issues.”

Gale added that she felt Fedrigo’s push for more workshops, the vacation rental review and discussions on the matter were unwarranted.

“We've had years of it. As the former chair of the Community Advisory Committee for the Official Community Plan, I'm well aware of how many people spoke on this issue over and over again, the need for some sort of balance and regulation,” she said.

“We need housing for employees. Many of our businesses have lost employees to other jurisdictions because they can't find housing. We need people to move here, settle here, contribute to the dialogue in the community, and bring their kids to our school, we risk the loss of school closure if we don't boost our population.”

Should the rural areas wish to opt in, they have until March 31, 2024 to do so, and the rules will take effect in November 2024. They could also choose to wait a year and opt in in 2025.

But the group feels that's too long of a wait.

“That leaves a whole length of time here where more people can be buying properties and renting them out. We already have innumerable examples of this going on in the area,” Gale said.

“This is not okay. From a healthy community perspective, from an economic perspective, it's very short-sighted.”