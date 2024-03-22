Giant's Head run in Summerland celebrating 40 years

Photo: District of Summerland

Registration is now open for the 40th Annual Giant’s Head Run in Summerland.

On Saturday, June 1, 2024, the iconic local run will kick off at 9 a.m. in front of the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre, as part of the Action Festival Weekend.

The run is a 5.7-kilometre urban loop or a 10-kilometre run encircling Giant's Head Mountain.

There will be a Kids Fun Zone at the start/finish area open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m, and post-race awards begin at 10:30 a.m.

"We have updated and increased the number of race categories to give you more of a chance to receive a top 3 medal in your age class. Race ribbons will be given out to all children 7 and under," reads a press release from the District of Summerland.

Registration is now open in person at the aquatic centre or online here.

“We are excited to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Giant’s Head Run! Summerland supports recreation, health, active living and community vibrancy, and this event is a perfect showcase of those values,” said Deputy Mayor Erin Trainer in the press release.

“Council is proud of the longevity of this event that has brought together people of all ages and abilities for fitness, fun and community spirit.”

For more information on the 2024 Giant’s Head Run please visit: www.summerland.ca/ghr.