Penticton Rotary Club seeking donations for annual book sale

Photo: Contributed

If Pentictonites are in spring cleaning mode, the local Rotary would like to help.

The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise is hosting its annual used book sale from April 23 to 27 at the Penticton Curling Club, and in advance, they are collecting donations of gently used books, games, and puzzles to be sold.

All proceeds will be going back into community initiatives and local non-profit organizations.

Anyone with donations can drop them off from April 1 to 20 at Save On Foods and IGA during regular business hours.

Rotarians and friends will also be collecting books at the Penticton Curling Club from 9 a.m. to noon on April 6 and 7, 13 and 14, and 20.

Encyclopedias, text books, manuals, condensed books, and magazines are not accepted.

For more information on the book sale and the Rotary Club's work in general, click here.