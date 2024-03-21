Penticton's The Bumwrap putting on a fashion show to welcome spring and summer

Photo: The Bumwrap Summer fashions will be on display at The Bumwrap's season launch party.

The Bumwrap in Penticton is hosting a party to kick off the spring and summer seasons of fashion.

On March 28 at 6 p.m., join other fashion lovers at the downtown shop, check out some summer looks and sip on summer spritzer from Lakebreeze Vineyards.



Activities will include a 360 photobooth, so dress to impress, and door prizes. The grant prize is a $500 Bumwrap shopping spree and a night on the town with $250 from The Hub on Martin.



There will also be multiple $500-plus raffle baskets, supporting the Feedway Foundation.



The fashion show will get underway at 7:30 p.m. hosted by DJ Shakes, then there will be an after show hosted by DJ Edgar Cal.



"This event supports the Feedway Foundation, who support various causes in our community. Among those causes, The Feedway Foundation leads a breakfast program in our elementary schools to ensure kids have access to a healthy meal each day," reads a press release from The Bumwrap.

"Thank you to all of the businesses who have donated to make this event a success!"

Anyone interested in donating a prize can email [email protected]. Tickets available online here.