Penticton's Discovery House unveils their fourth home for supportive addiction recovery beds thanks to community support

Casey Richardson

Penticton businesses celebrated the grand opening of Discovery House's fourth home on Wednesday, an accomplishment made thanks to their support, along with BC Housing and local private supporters.

Three new supportive addiction recovery beds at their carriage house property on Enda Avenue have been occupied for the past month and a half.

Operations Manager Blaine Russell said these rooms will allow their clients to stick around the program a bit longer, which increases their chances of employment and getting their lives back on track.

"We knew we had a gap. And the gap was that we'd have guys stay for three to six months, but then after that, we released them back to society and they weren't quite ready. So with having these homes in there, they're gonna stick around a little bit longer," he said.

The home, which was affectionately named "Parker Place," in honour of Janet Parker in dedication to her son Colin Parker, is a semi-independent living home. Residents at this facility have completed Discovery House’s 90-day supportive addiction treatment and pursue education, vocational, or volunteer opportunities that will serve them in the future.

The home opened back in 2021 and Discovery House has been eyeing its expansion since then.

"The community of Penticton helped us out a lot to get us to this point. We raised some funds through our Shed the Light on Addiction campaign and were able to raise $200,000, and with the help of BC Housing which contributed $137,000, to making this property successful," Russell added.

The recovery resource society said that the expansion comes at a critical time when the ongoing opioid epidemic is claiming a record number of lives and the need for addiction recovery services is more pressing than ever.

The additional beds will allow more individuals to access support and ongoing care.

MLA Dan Ashton said places like this make a huge difference to those individuals that want to make changes with their life.

"This being the fourth of theirs, has shown incredible success as compared to others that are trying. But Discovery House seems to have found a niche and makes a big difference in so many people's lives," he said.

"I'd like to see more and more people that want changes in their life, who want to make a difference, being able to access a place like Discovery House with the help that they have here and the direction that they give to those."

One of the biggest challenges for the program remains to be their waitlist on their initial program.

"We still are at a waitlist from 30 to 60 days initial treatment, so we want to find more treatment beds for guys. But we also want to be able to keep them, let them stick around a little bit longer. So we're also looking into building more beds for continued care," Russell said.

"Unfortunately, some of them just don't make it into it recovery because of that wait. So that gap between getting from detox into treatment into continued care is still a pretty big gap to fill."

With the announcements from the Ministry of Social Development and the new agreement with Canadian Mental Health and Addictions, Russell said he's feeling hopeful about the future and what's next for Discovery House.

Much of the conversation that day was also centered around the legacy of a community leader, Jerome Abraham, and how dedicated he was to seeing this particular project come to fruition.

This week the Penticton community will be honouring Abraham — known by many as the face of Discovery House for years — who died on March 1 at age 49 after several years of living with cancer.

A celebration of life has been announced for Abraham for Friday, March 22 at 1 p.m., at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

There will be a 50/50 draw at the end of the service with the proceeds going to Discovery House.

For more information about Discovery House, its addiction recovery programs, and ways to support the organization, head to www.discoveryhouserecovery.com