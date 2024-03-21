Naramata homeowner raises concerns over how trees are pruned near power poles

Photo: Allan Horwood The tree next to Allan Horwood's home in Naramata right after being pruned (left) and the day after it fell (right)

A Naramata homeowner has been left with a hefty clean up bill, damage to his yard and front deck and more questions than answers after a tree next to his property toppled over at the end of February.

Allan Horwood spoke to Castanet regarding the tree that fell on his property on Smethurst Road, claiming that the work done to remove a majority of the branches on the one side led to its collapse after a wind storm.

"Because the house got missed, I'm pretty lucky in the outcome. No windows broken. At the very least I'd like somebody to step up and go 'Yeah, we messed up' and I'd like somebody to pay that bill," he said.

The tree, which is adjacent to his property, is technically owned by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, he said.

In October, the tree was contracted through FortisBC to be trimmed by Asplundh, since it was needed for clearing as a part of the power line and gas line maintenance program.

Horwood said he came home to find one tree taken down and one tree nearly completely shaven only on one side. Confused by the work that had been done, he called Fortis to share his concerns.

"They did a horrible job on it, left a bunch of stuff behind. I had to clean it up. And I said 'Listen, the tree that you shaved, it appears to be healthy. But you've created such an imbalance. It's just physics, all the weight now is on one side of the tree and it's aimed right at my house," Horwood said.

He urged them to come by and do another assessment of the tree the way it was left, which he said never happened.

"To be honest, it was very unsettling being there with that tree like that. I knew was going to come down."

Photo: Allan Horwood Another angle of the tree next to Allan Horwood's home in Naramata right after being pruned (left)

Horwood said he then took matters into his own hands, asking Bartlett Tree Experts to come do an assessment, which was then sent to Fortis. A copy was also given to Castanet. The recommendation reads:

"In regards to your concerns with the Spruce. When a tree is left with a very heavy top like the Spruce in question it does increase the likelihood of a failure. In this case, from a south wind. What occurs is that the bending moment of the tree is increased and the tree has a reduced ability to fully recovery between wind gusts. This leads to added strain on the root system which can lead to whole tree failure. My recommendation would be to remove the tree."

The report was sent to Fortis on Oct. 11, 2023 and Horwood received a reply that they would forward it to their vegetation management team.

While Horwood said he followed up with Fortis, he claimed he was left without the ability to remove the tree or have the trimming changed.

They left their property for the season in November and got a call from a neighbour on Feb. 29 after the tree fell.

"I'm stuck right now with $1,000 bill to do the cleanup. I repaired my own deck. It just missed the house. It did damage to trees as it came down and split a cedar in half and made a mess."

The fallen pine tree left debris, branches, stumps, logs and pine cones scattered across the yard and front deck.

Horwood said again he followed up Fortis and Asplundh, who denied any responsibility. He called in Bartlett once again to help with the clean up work, which took a crew of four the better part of the day to clear.

Photo: Allan Horwood The tree in Allan Horwood's yard the day after it fell

Castanet reached out to Fortis for comment, and Gary Toft, the senior advisor of their corporate communications team, said in an emailed statement that they had the tree reassessed and identified that the cause of the tree failure was due to internal decay, not because of their pruning.

"We have been working directly with the customer to address their concerns," he said.

"In this case, in fall 2023 we were contacted by a customer who had concerns about a tree on a neighbouring property owned by a third party, which had been pruned according to our standards. We had the tree assessed and determined that the tree did not meet our criteria for removal."

He re-iterated that safety is always a top priority for Fortis.

"If residents see a tree or other vegetation near our gas or electricity infrastructure that appears to be unsafe, we ask them to reach out and let us know."

On Fortis' website, they state that "When trees within limits of our equipment are dead, in decline, or have structural weakness or uprooting issues, they are identified as hazard trees and removed."

Horwood said he still feels that despite Fortis' answers, to say that the "trimming had zero to do with the failure is ridiculous."

"I've had three horticulturist come and look at it and say that, indeed, the dryness or the inside of the tree might have contributed to the problem. But the straw that broke the camel's back was making it so one sided, it fell the exact direction that the weight was," he added.

"It's not my trees. I didn't feel like I had a lot of entitlement over it. But once it landed in my yard, it suddenly became my tree."

Horwood added that now he's concerned about a tree that's been trimmed in a similar way by FortisBC and Asplundh in Spirit Park.

"That is going to come down on the pickleball court without a doubt," he added. "It's worse than mine....it looks like it's starting to come down."

That tree is located on Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen park property.

Castanet reached out to the RDOS Manager of Parks and Facilities, Justin Shuttleworth, who said in an emailed statement, "the crowns of trees from private property or local government lands (as in the case of Spirit Park in Naramata), can grow to be within the setback for the electrical utility clearance and require pruning."

"Electric utility providers prune or remove vegetation near their power infrastructure to maintain minimum distances for safety and to limit the interruption of power distribution. The infrastructure is often located on public lands, such as road right through permits or easements," he added.

"The role of the RDOS in the maintenance of vegetation clearances from utilities relates to properties it owns or maintains.

"RDOS staff have been in contact with FortisBC regarding the recent utility pruning in Spirit Parks and will continue to promote a collaborative approach between the agencies when work is occurring on or near RDOS property."

Horwood said he wants to see changes done to how the trees are trimmed and giving local residents' concerns more weight.

"I want to see more attention paid to when they do this," he added.

"There's got to be a better way to manage this and spend a little more time and I imagine it's all about dollars, but it just seems ridiculous that you can put people's property and lives in danger. "