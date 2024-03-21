Penticton school district fraudster sentenced to no jail time

Photo: Contributed

A former School District No. 67 employee was handed a conditional sentence with a year of probation in Kelowna courts on Wednesday morning.

Doug Gorcak, 52, is guilty of fraud over $5,000 stemming from incidents in 2020.

Gorcak was previously the director of facilities for SD67, which manages schools in Penticton and Summerland.

Judge Clarke Burnett handed down his sentence Wednesday, which includes 50 hours of community service.

“Your conduct was serious, it impacted the community, and it brought great shame to you and your family so I’m pretty confident we won’t be seeing you again," Burnett said.

Court heard that it was estimated he stole between $9,000 to $25,000, but has since paid it back.

- With files from Nich Johansen