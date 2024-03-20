Summerland approves booze pilot project for three local beaches for longer period

Photo: Pexels

After a successful pilot project last year, Summerland council decided to not only approve allowing alcohol consumption on local beaches once again, but decided to add on more months to the permit.

During the afternoon meeting on Tuesday, council gave the green light to the Summerland Chamber of Commerce’s request to implement the Responsible Liquor Consumption in Designated Public Places initiative.

Last March, the Chamber and Visit Summerland Tourism Advisory Committee presented as a delegation to promote the adoption of an alcohol consumption pilot project.

Summerland council unanimously supported the project, starting off with a temporary allotment for alcoholic beverages on the beaches, along with the program evaluated monthly with reports from bylaw and RCMP on the impacts the project may have.

According to staff's report, in follow up conversations with the RCMP, Bylaw, and Park staff to ask if there were any concerns from last year or for continuing the initiative, no major issues were documented from last year and they were in support of the extension.

With the initial pitch for the exemption to last from June to August, Coun. Marty Van Alphen asked why it couldn't be longer.

"Is this just for tourists or can our local residents enjoy sitting with a family member or a small family group, let's say down at Rotary Beach to have a little barbecue in early October?" he added.

"I don't like the idea of the three month restriction. I think, we've done the pilot. We've had no negative feedback on it. So I think, I'd like to amend it if possible to include [May], June, July, August, September and October and we can revisit next year again."

CAO Graham Statt said that while seasonal conservation bylaw support doesn't start until the summer period, since they haven't seen any prior issues with this, there isn't a concern.

Couns. Adrienne Betts and Erin Trainer added their support behind the expansion, with Trainer adding that she thinks it should kick off in April.

"Realistically that's when people use the beaches, and there's already people picnicking now. I see people down at Powell Beach, they have their picnic set up and they're having some wine or a drink. So we have nice weather from April to October," she said.

Council unanimously approved the responsible consumption of liquor for a 2024 project period from April to the end of October between the hours of 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at three Summerland beaches: Rotary Beach, Peach Orchard Park and Powell Beach.

This was not made as a permanent for the area since there was no change to the actual bylaw, so it will come back before council next year.