Find a job today in Penticton at the Start Here Penticton job fair

Photo: Contributed

Looking for a job? Today's the day to find one in Penticton.

This year’s Start Here Penticton job fair kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre today, Wednesday March 20.

The free event will feature more than 50 employers manning informational booths throughout the convention room, all ready and waiting to speak to attendees about job and career opportunities in a wide variety of industries.

Attendees are encouraged to bring along some resumes and explore the many possibilities, from hospitality to business to government to commercial and much more.

Just of a few of the employers that will be on scene include:

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Penticton

Serendipity Winery

South Okanagan Events Centre Complex

Berry & Smith Trucking

RPR Heating & Air Conditioning

Total Restoration Services

BC RCMP

City of Penticton

OneSky Community Resources

The Penticton Indian Band

WorkBC Centre South Okanagan

...and many, many more. A full list and more information can be found online here. Fourteen organizations have also signed on to provide employment and training resources for free through information sessions planned all day long.

Drop on by the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. today to find out more about your potential future.