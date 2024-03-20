Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department honing skills in advance of wildfire season while balancing full-time work

Casey Richardson

With forecasts warning that the spring wildfire season could start early this year, one small Okanagan-based team of volunteer on-call firefighters is already sharpening their wildland and interface firefighting skills.

The Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department gathers together every Wednesday evening for training.

Fred Dobransky, the Okanagan Falls fire chief, said they work to cover every aspect of wildfire response, from the basics of how to run tenders and pumps to first responder and marine rescue training.

“We're getting geared up now for wildfire season. And basically, our next few weeks will be dedicated to wildfire and get our guys up to speed again, on how to set everything up on the field,” he said.

“In the last few years, we've had such hot, dry summers, and we have to be ready for it at all times.”

The department of roughly 25 members helped battle the Christie Mountain wildfire south of Penticton in 2020, tackled the Thomas Creek wildfire right behind their town in 2021, assisted last summer in the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire in Twin Lakes, and had crews deployed to Keremeos for the Crater Creek Fire.

“It's very challenging. Everybody has to remember that we are paid on-call firefighters. So when that pager goes off, our radio goes off, our members have to drop what they're doing at their place of work and respond back to the hall and get on the scene,” Dobransky said.

“We always at least have enough members to get a couple of trucks out the door, plus we rely on our mutual aid.”

Through the South Okanagan Similkameen Fire Chiefs Association, the town also has a separate task force that will respond if needed.

In addition to weekly training, members will also be participating in ongoing training sessions through BC Wildfire Service, including an engine boss course being held in Oliver next month and a structure protection course.

Dobransky said he and his deputy chief took part in the Task Force Leader course with BCWS last month too.

“We have to train at this all the time because you do get rusty at it. And once again, because we're a paid on-call haul, training once a week we have to keep our skills honed as best as possible,” he added.

Provincial emergency officials said they expect an early start to the fire season on Monday, addressing the outlook on drought, the snowpack and expected spring melt, and the upcoming wildfire season at their press conference.

"Wildfire risk is higher than normal this spring. BCWS is preparing for what could be a very challenging season. At this time most wildfires are started by human activity,” said Bruce Ralston, B.C.'s minister of forests, at the press conference.

Bowinn Ma, minister of emergency management and climate readiness, said the province is preparing for what could be a challenging season ahead.

“We are taking action earlier than ever, and preparations for this year as wildfire and drought seasons are already well underway,” she added.

With the province still in a major state of drought, Neal McLoughlin, superintendent of predictive services for BC Wildfire Service, said upwards of 40 millimetres of rain over a two-week period — at a minimum — is needed to reduce drought conditions.

Dobransky said he warns people to always be aware of their surroundings and pay close attention when completing open burning.

Open burning — or burning outdoors — is currently allowed in all of B.C.’s six regional fire centres. A ban will be in place in the Cariboo region as of noon on March 28, banning all category two and three open-burning fires.

“I also tell people too if you take out a burning permit and it's a proper venting day so you're allowed to burn, check the weather conditions also there too because if it's a windy day, don't burn on a windy day because you're just looking for trouble,” Dobransky said.

He added people should keep burn piles small, and have a water source next to them to douse fires quickly if needed.

BC Wildfire Service told Castanet that current conditions aren't alarming, despite two wildfires sparked on Sunday.

Homeowners are once again being urged to take part in the FireSmart home assessment program and get their properties checked over.