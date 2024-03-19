Penticton council gives green light to shortlist for community project grant funding

Photo: Contributed

Penticton city council has approved six local community-building projects for a grant funding shortlist.

The "Connected Community Capital Program" consists of $7.2M in funding from the provincial government specifically earmarked for things like recreation-related amenities, park additions or upgrades, public washrooms and meeting spaces, community decoration or beautification, and the like.

Some of that money has been directed to be used for projects proposed by approved community groups.

On Tuesday, council voted to send six approved projects to "Phase 2," after 13 projects had originally been pitched.

The shortlist includes upgrades to the Activate Penticton outdoor rink, floor replacement and added security cameras at the historic Leir House, a roof replacement for the Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, expansion of pickleball courts at Robinson Park, restoration at the Penticton Safety Village and infrastructure upgrades for South Okanagan Minor Baseball Association facilities.

"Upon council endorsement of the short listed projects, Phase 2 will consist of a four-month application window to allow the short-listed groups sufficient time to work with city staff to properly scope the work, estimate and verify costs, and have project designs prepared," explains the staff report that council heart Tuesday.

"As this application process will be extensive, applicant groups will be required to work with city staff to ensure all project considerations are met prior to submission."

Council unanimously approved the shortlist on Tuesday.

"I want to appreciate say thank you to all the community groups that came out," said Coun. Isaac Gilbert.

"Obviously, there's a lot of money that we could be spending on these and I look forward to a lot of the ones that didn't make this round to come up through master plans and to see a lot of those other buildings and other facilities be able to get funding and get capital projects going."

The goal is an ultimate council decision, Phase 3, by the third quarter of 2024.