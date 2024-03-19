Penticton RCMP nab home intruder who was found half-naked by homeowner

Photo: File photo

Penticton RCMP said they have arrested a 35-year-old man who was found half-naked from the waist down in a residence by the homeowner on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called at approximately 4:30 a.m. to a report of an unknown man being discovered inside a residence on Atkinson Street.

Homeowner Holly Walton shared the encounter with Castanet and said she had felt scared and violated by the incident.

Walton's husband escorted the man out of the home without incident, as police noted he reported to being nonaggressive and agreeable to leaving.

Once the man left on foot, the couple called 911.

Police said they responded immediately, along with assistance from Police Dog Services and the Forensic Identification Section.

After an exhaustive search, the suspect was not immediately located.

Cpl. James Grandy, BC RCMP Spokesperson, said no one was injured, and nothing valuable appeared to have been taken during the incident. The motivation behind the intrusion is being investigated.

“This type of situation is a homeowner’s worst nightmare,” Grandy said in the press release. “The resident’s quick decision to call 911 was crucial in ensuring their own safety, and later in assisting officers in securing evidence which helped identify the suspect."

Walton said one of their downstairs spare bedrooms was left destroyed by the individual.

"He had been here for quite a while. We hadn't heard him so we think what happened [is that] his drugs were there and his paraphernalia was everywhere, I could tell that he had gotten into the bed there. His clothes were obviously there. So that was shoes, a jacket, pants and underwear. I didn't see a shirt but the police took all that so I didn't touch anything there."

She added that one side of the bed looked like it had blood on it, which forensic investigators later told her that the substance was likely either vomit or fecal matter.

Grandy said after further investigation, a 35-year-old man, known to police, was later identified and arrested.

“RCMP will be forwarding details of their investigation to the BC Prosecution Service."